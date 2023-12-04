PPG Earns Equality 100 Award in 2023 Corporate Equality Index

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced it again received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace equality. PPG has been listed on the index for 20 years.

“We are committed to cultivating a diverse workplace that is representative of the customers and communities we serve, while fostering a culture that is inclusive and helps everyone have a sense of belonging,” said Marvin Mendoza, PPG global head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). “Evaluations like the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index are an indication that we are living up to our commitment to protect the well-being of our employees by providing equitable opportunities and policies. We know that there is still work ahead – for our organization and as a society. We continue to address the evolving needs of historically underrepresented employees.”

Throughout 2022, PPG built upon its previous efforts to offer inclusive benefits and programming to embed equality in company practices. For example, the company enhanced its self-identification practices, established diverse recruiting partnerships, and continued offering key health benefits to support LGBTQ+ employees and their partners.

Established in 2002, the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index is the 21st iteration of the nation’s leading benchmarking tool for evaluating a company’s LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion policies, serving employees, consumers, and investors. CEI scoring criteria has been revised by the HRC Foundation a number of times to keep focus on the emerging best practices in LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion in order to meet the needs of the LGBTQ+ community over time.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The HRC Foundation is the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization, working to achieve basic equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people – at work and in every community.