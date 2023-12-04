Northeast Trade Show Attendee Registration Open

Event takes place March 15-17 in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) announced that attendee registration is now open for association’s flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show. The show returns March 15-17 to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Recognized as the largest and fastest growing show of its kind, NORTHEAST has supplied automotive professionals with anunmatched experience for 47 years. The show consistently offers the latest, most advanced equipment and a premium educational slate with some of the industry’s most knowledgeable minds providing guidance on current industry trends and offering