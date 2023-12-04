LKQ Corporation Announces Two Leadership Appointments

Following last week’s announcement by LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) that Justin Jude, the Company’s current Senior Vice President and President of its Wholesale – North America segment, has been appointed to serve as LKQ’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from January 1 until he officially succeeds Dominick Zarcone as President and Chief Executive Officer of LKQ on July 1, LKQ today announced two additional leadership appointments.

The company’s Board of Directors has appointed John Meyne, currently the East Division Vice President of LKQ’s Wholesale – North America segment, to serve as Senior Vice President of LKQ and President of Wholesale – North America effective January 1, 2024.

Jude stated, “John has been instrumental in the success of our Wholesale – North American business growth and profit transformation. He embodies the LKQ culture and will do exceptionally well leading our Wholesale – North America team.”

Additionally, the Board has appointed Andy Hamilton, currently the Chief Executive Officer of LKQ’s Euro Car Parts business in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, to serve as Senior Vice President of LKQ and President and Managing Director of LKQ Europe effective January 1, 2024.

Zarcone commented, “Andy’s extensive experience, including several years as our pan European Chief Commercial Officer and then as CEO of our largest and most profitable European operation, makes him a natural selection to lead our European team.”

Hamilton will be succeeding Varun Laroyia, Executive Vice President of LKQ and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LKQ Europe. Laroyia has informed the Board of his intention to resign from his current positions effective December 31. To ensure a smooth transition, Laroyia will serve as a special advisor to Mr. Hamilton in 2024.

“Varun has been a trusted partner and integral to LKQ’s success during the past six years, and I would like to thank him for his dedication to the Company, his significant contributions, and his assistance with the transition,” noted Zarcone. “The ability to fill both these key segment leadership roles with internal candidates both demonstrates the depth and breadth of our leadership team and helps to ensure a seamless transition.”

Meyne has been an LKQ team member since 2009. During his tenure, he has held various operational leadership roles. In 1987, Meyne began his career in the industry with Keystone Automotive Industries. In 2006, he started his own aftermarket collision parts company, which was acquired by LKQ in 2009. From 2011 through 2021, he served as Regional Vice President for the Southeast Region of the Company’s Wholesale – North America segment. In January 2022, Meyne was promoted to East Division Vice President of the Company’s Wholesale – North America segment.

Hamilton has been an LKQ team member since 2011. In 2010, Mr. Hamilton joined LKQ Euro Car Parts, which was acquired by LKQ in 2011. During his tenure at LKQ Euro Car Parts, he has held several executive roles through the end of 2015, the last of which was Chief Operating Officer. In 2016, Hamilton was appointed Chief Commercial Officer of LKQ Europe, where he was responsible for several key pan-European projects related to digital strategy, revenue optimization, and category and product management. Since 2019, Hamilton has served as the Chief Executive Officer of LKQ Euro Car Parts.