CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Legislation Introduced to Eliminate Federal Insurance Office’s Subpoena Authority

Legislation Introduced to Eliminate Federal Insurance Office’s Subpoena Authority

By Leave a Comment

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.), a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, on November 28 led 16 of her Senate colleagues in introducing the Insurance Data Protection Act. The bill would eliminate the FIO Director’s subpoena authority.

According to Britt, the legislation would correct the Federal Insurance Office’s (FIO) recent efforts to overstep into the state-regulated insurance industry, including its proposed “Climate-Related Financial Risk Data Collection.”

FIO was created in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act with an explicit provision stating that the Office does not have general supervisory or regulatory authority

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey