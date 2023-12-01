CollisionWeek

SkillsUSA Automotive Technology Competitor Selected for WorldSkills 2024

SkillsUSA has selected Nathan Bulthuis of Homer Glen, Ill. as the official competitor for Automobile Technology at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition. His technical expert is Mike Elder of Pittsburg, Kan. Bulthuis will represent the United States at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition. The international event will be held September 10-15 in Lyon, France.

Nathan Bulthuis will compete in Automobile Technology at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition.

“The 2024 WorldSkills USA team will have an amazing opportunity to represent SkillsUSA and our nation while undergoing incredibly rigorous training in their craft,” said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “These team members are making a

