Repairify and Autel Announce 2024 Collision Repair Solutions Plan

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, and Autel U.S., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., announced key partnership advances made this year and announced bold initiatives for 2024.

In March, the two companies announced an exclusive long term collaboration agreement.

Repairify and Autel have enhanced the efficiency of the collision and glass repair shop workflow and documentation process by seamlessly integrating Repairify’s remote services and authentic OEM tool scans into the Autel Remote Expert platform. This integration, now available on Autel MaxiSYS Ultra series tablets and MaxiFlash XLink standalone communication devices, increases efficiency by