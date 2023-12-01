Classic Collision Opens Collision Repair Center in Vancouver, Washington

Classic Collision, LLC announced the opening of a newly renovated collision repair facility in Vancouver, Wash.

Classic Collision St. John is conveniently located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic’s other Vancouver location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s second location in the Vancouver market.

“We are thrilled to have found this prime location to serve the Vancouver Community as our newest Classic Collision center. We look forward to providing a second location and servicing the communities in and around Clark County,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision operates