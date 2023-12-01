ASE December 5 Webinar to Examine Pre-Paint Operating Procedures for Increased Productivity

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for technicians on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 4:00 p.m. (EST) entitled Pre-Paint Operating Procedures for Increased Productivity.

More information and registration are available online.

During the webinar, Tim McKinney from ITW Evercoat will show participants why proper preparation, catalyzation and application of body filler is vital since it will ensure the best repair and product performance possible. They will also learn about the do’s and don’ts of the body filler process to avoid rework, saving time and helping make their time more productive.

Some of the topics