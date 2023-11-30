CollisionWeek

ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Edmonton

ProColor Collision announced the opening of a new collision repair center, ProColor Edmonton Btech, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Gurpal Virk, with 27 years in the collision repair industry, founded his first independent body shop in 2001 in Ontario. In 2015, with the support of family and friends, Gurpal and his wife established their first shop in Edmonton. Over the years, they achieved significant milestones, culminating in the acquisition of a spacious 4500 sq shop in 2021. Arsh Virk, with five years in the industry, and Jashan Virk, contributing eight years since the opening of their first location in Edmonton, collectively

