NABC Forms Changing and Saving Lives Foundation

Non-profit will support the mission of the NABC and its programs.

In an email to members and supporters yesterday, the National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it has formed the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation to support the community involvement and fundraising events of the National Auto Body Council.

The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, will provide support and assistance to families in need, military members, veterans and first responders delivered through programs such as NABC Recycled Rides, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) and NABC Community Impact programs.

In 2023, the NABC, through these programs, presented more than 200 vehicles to families, veterans and military members in need of reliable transportation and provided life-saving education on vehicle rescue techniques to more than 1,500 first responders.

As demand for NABC programs like NABC Recycled Rides and NABC F.R.E.E. grows, so do the needs for resources to manage these important programs. The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation allows the NABC to pursue grants, gifts and donations, which enables the organization to expand these programs to serve those in need and help communities where NABC members live and work.

The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation will showcase four premier fundraising events in 2024 – the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraisers and the Inaugural NABC “Ignite the Night” Gala Presented by Caliber.

Through the foundation, proceeds will benefit families in need, military members, veterans and first responders, and help fulfill the mission of harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities across the country.

NABC also named the board leadership for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, including: