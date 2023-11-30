Impaired Driving Creates Spike of Crashes During Holiday Period

The year-end holiday period from Thanksgiving through New Year’s is always one of the most dangerous times on U.S. roads and highways, with a spike in crashes that often result in serious injuries or death. The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group that for more than 60 years has been promoting safe driving through education, says the increased risk comes from a combination of factors that include impairment from alcohol and drugs coupled with a higher incidence of drowsy driving.

“Planning ahead such as having a designated driver when going to holiday parties is a good way to travel