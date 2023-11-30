CollisionWeek

Automotive Recyclers Association Debuts Spanish Language Version of Fluid Removal Depollution Course

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) and the Automotive Recycling Training Institute (ARTI) announced availability of a new Spanish version of the popular Fluid Removal Depollution course, hosted on ARA University (ARAU).  ARAU is the professional automotive recycling industry’s premier online learning platform and an ARA Direct Member benefit, with content specifically created for automotive recyclers and their employees.

ARA logo“The needs of our Spanish speaking members and their employees has been a high priority for ARA leadership,” said ARA President, Nick Daurio.  “It has been a goal of ours to translate several of our most popular courses into Spanish and we

