Precision Diagnostics Receives Ford Collision & Glass Certification Approval

Precision Diagnostics recently earned approval as an authorized service partner on Ford’s Collision & Glass Certification program for ADAS calibrations.

Tom McGuire, Co-founder and COO of Precision Diagnostics, said, “We’re excited to be part of the FCCN as we are always looking for ways to help demonstrate the depth of our service offering and providing a response to our customers needs.”

Earlier this year the company also completed the process to become one of the first Rivian Certified Diagnostic Vendors in the country.

The company provides several mobile sublet services in 11 Midwest states.

