Jennifer Bergeron Named Chief Growth Officer at TechForce Foundation

Non-profit also welcomes new board members.

The TechForce Foundation announced the appointment of Jennifer Bergeron as its first Chief Growth Officer. In addition, TechForce welcomed Dave Smith, Bill Willetts, and Matt Hartford to its Board of Directors.

“This is a time of exciting growth for TechForce Foundation,” states Angie Babin, Chair of the TechForce Foundation Board of Directors. “With new talent joining the team, new programs like Grab the Wheel and Techs Rock Awards being launched, and increased public receptivity towards our message, the future is bright for TechForce