CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Jennifer Bergeron Named Chief Growth Officer at TechForce Foundation

Jennifer Bergeron Named Chief Growth Officer at TechForce Foundation

By Leave a Comment

Non-profit also welcomes new board members.

The TechForce Foundation announced the appointment of Jennifer Bergeron as its first Chief Growth Officer. In addition, TechForce welcomed Dave Smith, Bill Willetts, and Matt Hartford to its Board of Directors.

Jennifer Bergeron was named Chief Growth Officer at the TechForce Foundation.

“This is a time of exciting growth for TechForce Foundation,” states Angie Babin, Chair of the TechForce Foundation Board of Directors. “With new talent joining the team, new programs like Grab the Wheel and Techs Rock Awards being launched, and increased public receptivity towards our message, the future is bright for TechForce

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey