Fix Network Canada Launches First Donation Matching Fundraiser Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities Across Canada

Fix Network Canada announced the commencement of its Season of Giving campaign in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC ) Canada. Running until December 15th, the fundraiser aims to make a meaningful impact in the lives of families with sick children during challenging times.

This year, Fix Network Canada is taking its commitment to the next level by matching generous donations up to a total of $50,000. The company has set an ambitious goal of raising a total of $100,000 during the campaign to contribute to the vital support services provided by RMHC, ensuring that as many children, youth, and families as possible receive the assistance they need during their arduous journeys.

“At Fix Network Canada, we take pride in supporting the communities in which we live and work. That’s why we stand behind Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada, who have made it their mission to ensure that families across the country have a place of rest near the medical care and resources they need,” said Sylvain Seguin, President of Fix Network Canada. “Let’s unite as a community to provide a sense of home for families, when they can’t be in their own.”

RMHC Canada provides a home away from home for families – just steps away from their sick child and the medical care they need. With only 16 speciality children’s hospitals across the country, RMHC across Canada helps over 26,000 families in an average year access the care their child needs. These families are forced to leave their homes, families, jobs, and community support to be close to the children’s hospital that can best cater to their child’s medical requirements. By participating in Fix Network Canada’s Season of Giving, donors become crucial contributors to making a significant impact in supporting these families.

Donations can be made online at Fix Network Canada Season of Giving web page.