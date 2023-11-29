Auveco Acquires ClipLizard Systems

Acquisition was finalized November 1.

Auveco, the automotive fastener and body hardware aftermarket supplier, announced its recent acquisition of ClipLizard Systems. According to the company, the acquisition solidifies Auveco’s position in the Collision and Paint, Body, and Equipment (PBE) markets.

ClipLizard Systems, headquartered in Spencer, Ind., specializes in sourcing and distributing automotive clips and fasteners to PBE distributors. Their licensed software solution, Materials Manager, enhances PBE inventory management. The transaction was finalized on November 1.

Auveco CEO, Jeff Gilkinson, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “The partnership with ClipLizard aligns seamlessly with our values of innovation and exceptional service. This strategic fit will