CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AkzoNobel and Kansai Paint Agree Not to Proceed with Africa Acquisition

AkzoNobel and Kansai Paint Agree Not to Proceed with Africa Acquisition

By Leave a Comment

AkzoNobel and Kansai Paint announced have mutually agreed not to proceed with the company’s previously announced acquisition of Kansai’s paints and coatings activities in Africa.

Commenting on the decision, AkzoNobel CEO, Greg Poux-Guillaume, said, “It’s disappointing that this intended acquisition cannot move forward, but we remain committed to our strong businesses and leading brands in Africa. As AkzoNobel’s performance rebound gathers pace, we’ll remain focused on our key priorities, including the strengthening of our balance sheet, which will be accelerated.”

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey