California Collision Repair Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Returns

Orange County shop owner omitted nearly $3 million in income.
The owner of three Orange County, Calif. auto body shops pleaded guilty yesterday to a federal criminal charge for deliberately failing to report nearly $3 million in income to the IRS over a seven-year period, causing a tax loss to the United States of almost $1 million.
Chung Ku Sin, 68, of Garden Grove, pleaded guilty to a single-count information charging him with filing a false tax return.
According to his plea agreement, Sin owns and operates three auto-repair companies in Orange County: Golden Auto Body, Tops Auto Body, and
