CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / California Collision Repair Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Returns

California Collision Repair Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Filing False Tax Returns

By Leave a Comment

Orange County shop owner omitted nearly $3 million in income.

The owner of three Orange County, Calif. auto body shops pleaded guilty yesterday to a federal criminal charge for deliberately failing to report nearly $3 million in income to the IRS over a seven-year period, causing a tax loss to the United States of almost $1 million.

US DOJ sealChung Ku Sin, 68, of Garden Grove, pleaded guilty to a single-count information charging him with filing a false tax return.

According to his plea agreement, Sin owns and operates three auto-repair companies in Orange County: Golden Auto Body, Tops Auto Body, and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey