AirPro Approved for Ford Collision and Glass Certification Programs

AirPro Diagnostics announced Ford’s approval as a diagnostics and calibrations provider for shops participating in the vehicle manufacturer’s collision repair and glass certification programs.

AirPro Diagnostics logo“This approval is yet another example of AirPro’s commitment to meeting OE approvals.  AirPro is now an approved diagnostics and calibrations provider for the Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) as well as the Ford Certified Glass Network (FCGN),” state Josh McFarlin President and COO, AirPro Diagnostics. “This training included sending our Ford Brand Specialists to I-CAR’s Chicago training center for hands-on training requirements for the program.”

