3rd Annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote Charitable Program Opens

LKQ Corporation announced its 3rd annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote charitable program commenced today on Giving Tuesday and will run through Friday, December 8. The LKQ Community Foundation is committing to donate a total of $1 million to the following philanthropic organizations:

American Cancer Society

American Cancer Society BEN Support for Life

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Collision Repair Education Foundation

Environmental Defense Fund

Make-A-Wish

Skills USA

The Ocean Cleanup

UNICEF

United Nations World Food Programme

“I am proud to announce our third annual ‘LKQ Cares Holiday Vote’ program that engages all of our stakeholders globally and gives them an opportunity to provide direction to our charitable efforts,” said Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At LKQ, we are proud to support charitable organizations who help our communities where we live and operate. With everything going on in the world today, it’s important to acknowledge how fortunate we are to be able to celebrate and provide this support.”

As part of this program, each of the ten organizations will receive an initial $50,000 donation, with the allocation of the remaining $500,000 in funds to be determined based on votes from LKQ team members, customers, and other stakeholders. The Company expects all donations to be paid before year end.

A voting form is available online.