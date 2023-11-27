ProColor Collision Adds Repair Center to Network in Ontario, California

Premium Auto Paint, located at 1152 W. Holt Blvd. in Ontario, Calif. is the latest independent body shop to transition to the ProColor Collision brand. Owner Alonso Martin has owned auto body repair shops in Southern California for 20 years.

“Working on cars has been my life’s work and a family endeavor,” said Martin. “We have a strong team that is committed to pleasing our customers. We know that with the training and resources provided by ProColor Collision, we will take our business and customer support to the next level. We are already seeing positive results and know those will