CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Main Auto Body Named AASP/NJ Shop of the Year

Main Auto Body Named AASP/NJ Shop of the Year

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that member shop Main Auto Body in Lodi, N.J. and its owner Michael Giamo recevied the 2023 Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award at its October Annual Meeting.

(L-R) AASP/NJ Treasurer Tom Elder, Body Shop of the Year Award winner Michael Giamo and AASP/NJ Past President Jeff McDowell.

The award, named in honor of the former AASP/NJ board member who was instrumental in the early days of AASP/NJ, is given annually to an outstanding member shop for its contributions to the association and the industry-at-large.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey