Main Auto Body Named AASP/NJ Shop of the Year

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that member shop Main Auto Body in Lodi, N.J. and its owner Michael Giamo recevied the 2023 Stan Wilson/New Jersey Automotive Body Shop of the Year Award at its October Annual Meeting.
The award, named in honor of the former AASP/NJ board member who was instrumental in the early days of AASP/NJ, is given annually to an outstanding member shop for its contributions to the association and the industry-at-large.
