Lift Auto Group Acquires New Collision Repair Center in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

The Lift Auto Group announced the acquisition of the newly named CSN Port Coquitlam, the former Boyd Port Coquitlam and looks forward to continuing the success of the shop’s former owner, Bill Thomson. Previous owner Thomson who is enjoying an extended vacation and early retirement after spending 41 years in collision repair

While the collision repair shop is operating under a new name, its existing staff will remain the same, ensuring continuity in the exceptional service it has become known for.

“Everyone from the original team is here. The quality and the level of expertise remains the same,” says new

