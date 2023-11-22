Nominations Open for 6th Annual Techs Rock Awards

The TechForce Foundation has joined forces with Mecum Auctions to announce the opening of nominations for the 6th Annual Techs Rock Awards. This year, the Awards will honor both working and aspiring student technicians, marking a significant milestone in the program’s history. Nominations are now being accepted until January 14.

The Techs Rock Awards will recognize outstanding students and professional technicians in five categories: Automotive & Motorsports; Diesel; Collision, Restoration & Welding; Aviation, Motorcycle & Marine; and Evolving Technologies.

Category Winners will go on to compete in a public vote, with the one student and one professional tech Grand Prize