ASE November 28 Webinar Details ProProctor Remote Test Delivery

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “ASE ProProctor Remote Test Delivery.”

More information and registration are available online.

ASE now offers some recertification tests remotely on the ProProctor platform as an alternative to a fixed test center.

In this webinar, members of the ASE staff will highlight important details to help participants understand this exciting new technology for test delivery. Topics covered include: