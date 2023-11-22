CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE November 28 Webinar Details ProProctor Remote Test Delivery

ASE November 28 Webinar Details ProProctor Remote Test Delivery

By Leave a Comment

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “ASE ProProctor Remote Test Delivery.”

ASEMore information and registration are available online.

ASE now offers some recertification tests remotely on the ProProctor platform as an alternative to a fixed test center.

In this webinar, members of the ASE staff will highlight important details to help participants understand this exciting new technology for test delivery. Topics covered include:

  • Things to consider before registering
  • You are registered – time to prepare your testing environment
  • Tips for success
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey