ASE November 28 Webinar Details ProProctor Remote Test Delivery

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “ASE ProProctor Remote Test Delivery.”
More information and registration are available online.
ASE now offers some recertification tests remotely on the ProProctor platform as an alternative to a fixed test center.
In this webinar, members of the ASE staff will highlight important details to help participants understand this exciting new technology for test delivery. Topics covered include:
- Things to consider before registering
- You are registered – time to prepare your testing environment
- Tips for success
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.