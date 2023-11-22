Over 49 Million Americans Expected to Take to the Roads in the U.S. Over Thanksgiving

Driving trips projected up 1.7% compared to last year.

AAA projects 49.1 million Americans will get behind the wheel and head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period., an increase of 1.7% compared to 2022. Drivers could be paying less for gas than last Thanksgiving when the national average was $3.58. This year, the national average peaked in mid-August at $3.87 and has been coming down since, despite global tensions causing ripples through the oil market.

Overall for all modes of travel, 55.4 million travelers will travel 50 miles or more. This year’s Thanksgiving forecast