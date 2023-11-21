UVeye Announces Automated Collision Repair Inspection Solution

UVeye has announced a partnership with Tom Wood Automotive Group, a network of dealerships in Indiana, Kentucky, and Minnesota that brings UVeye’s technology to the Tom Wood Collision Center in Carmel, Ind. The partnership marks the first auto body shop to integrate UVeye’s technology, joining the ranks of hundreds of dealerships, auction, and fleet centers that have already adopted UVeye.

UVeye’s automated system, powered by computer vision and machine learning, provides car owners with a more accurate and objective damage report. Crucially, underlying damage can be identified without the need to lift the vehicle.

William Demaree, Director of Fixed Operations