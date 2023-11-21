CollisionWeek

U.S. Traffic Volume Up in September Compared to 2022

Traffic up compared to last year both for the month and year-to-date.

Traffic volume in September increased compared to the previous year for the ninth month in a row after two monthly declines at the end of 2022. Traffic volume was above last year, and it was also above September 2019 prior to the impact of the pandemic.

Monthly traffic on a year-on-year (YoY) basis had grown for 15 straight months starting in March 2021 that benefited from the comparison to the first month that the pandemic lockdowns drove traffic volume down. In June and July 2022, in the wake

