Novak Auto Parts Named Certified Automotive Recycler of the Year for Carbon-Negative Practices

Novak Auto Parts, a family-owned auto recycling business since 1958, was recognized by the Auto Recyclers Association (ARA) as the national organization’s Certified Automotive Recycler (CAR) of the Year.

According to Sandy Blalock, ARA’s executive director, “The Novaks’ commitment of adhering to the environmental and safety regulatory compliance requirements of the professional auto recycling CAR program assures their status as one of the best in our industry.”

Novak Auto Parts, located in western Pennsylvania, bears little resemblance to the outdated model of a salvage yard. Their vehicles undergo a rigorous auto dismantling process in which all fluids are drained, safely

