Crash Champions Present $70,000 to Susan G. Komen Foundation

The Crash Champions Collision Repair Team recently presented a gift in the amount of $70,000 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation on the heels of its Champions for a Cause campaign. The campaign, which took place throughout the month of October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, rallied the company’s 10,000-plus team members in support of Susan G. Komen’s mission to fight breast cancer.

The presentation was made Wednesday, November 15 at Crash Champions’ Westmont, Ill. home office. Funds were raised through sales of special edition Crash Champions T-shirts and polos featuring the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon. Proceeds