Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Decline in First Half of November

Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index down on both a month-over-month and year-over-year basis.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis decreased 1.6% from October in the first 15 days of November. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index declined to 206.1, which was down 5.3% from the full month of November 2022. The seasonal adjustment reduced the decrease. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of November dropped 2.3% compared to October, while the unadjusted price was down 6.9% year over year.
Generally, declining prices allow for less collision repair work to be performed prior
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.