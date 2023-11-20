Greenbriar Equity Group Recapitalizes VIVE Collision

Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. today announced that funds managed by Greenbriar recently completed the recapitalization of VIVE Collision in partnership with the Company’s management and Garnett Station Partners, LLC. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Vartan Jerian, Jr., Scott Leffler and Philip Taub, VIVE operates 35 collision repair facilities in New York State, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. .

“Since we started, our mission has been to build a scaled, people-first collision repair provider that delivers the highest quality, customer-centric experience,” said Vartan Jerian, CEO of VIVE. “We would like to