Fix Auto Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Saint- Eustache, Quebec

Fix Auto announced the addition of Fix Auto Saint-Eustache to its network of collision repair centers in Quebec. Daniel Roy, who has been in the field since 1981, founded the business in 1991 with his partner, Linda. Over the years, the business has seen significant growth, from its first service point in Les Cèdres in 1992 to its current location in Saint-Eustache. The company has undergone several expansions and reorganizations, with the most recent in 2023 marking the 20th anniversary of their ProColor Collision Saint-Eustache facility, which is also part of the Fix Network brand of families.

