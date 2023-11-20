CIF 13th Annual Charity Event January 16 in Palm Springs

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced its 13th Annual Charity Event, Cocktails for a Cause will be held in Palm Springs, Calif. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the Agua Caliente Casino in the private room, CASCADE Lounge.
- Live drawing for prizes
- Great food and beverages
- Industry networking, and
- The CIF Live Auction.
The goal of the annual charity event is to raise funds for emergency relief for collision repair industry professionals in times of crisis.
More information and registration are available online.
