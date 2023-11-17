Former SCRS and I-CAR Chair Rex Womble Passes Away

Rex Womble, who was an active leader in the collision repair industry for more than four decades, passed away November 12th at the age of 90. Womble, the former owner of B&B Body & Paint in Austin, Texas, was a founding member of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and the organization’s fifth chairperson, serving in the role from 1987-1988. Womble also served as chair of the I-CAR Board of Directors.

In 1991 Womble was inducted into the Collision Industry Hall of Eagles, the industry’s Hall of Fame.

Rex’s wife of 50 years, Peggy Marie, passed away in 2010.

Rex is survived by his kids, Dusty and Renae and their spouses, Karen and Scott, grandkids Blair, Brandon, Kristin, and Kate, and five great-grandchildren. Rex is also survived by his brother, Tony and his wife, June, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved deeply.

A reception will be held at Brentwood Church of Christ in Austin, Texas on Saturday, November 18th from 12-2 p.m.

Rex was passionate about industry education, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Collision Repair Education Foundation via the Rex Womble Memorial Fund.

More information about Rex’s life is available in an obituary in the Austin American Statesman.