December 14 CIECA Webinar Examines Increasing Demand of AI and Data in the Collision Industry

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next Webinar is scheduled for Thursday, December 14 at 2 p.m. (EST) titled The Increasing Demand of AI and Data in the Collision Industry. The one-hour webinar will feature Sumit Chauhan, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of CerebrumX.

Registration for the webinar is available online.

During the live broadcast, Chauhan will discuss artificial intelligence (AI) and data trends impacting the collision industry, including: