National Transportation Safety Board Calls for Technology to Reduce Speeding in All New Cars

Agency says fatal crash investigation highlights need for intelligent speed assistance technology and countermeasures including interlock program for repeat speeding offenders.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSSB) investigation into a multivehicle collision in North Las Vegas, Nevada, last year that resulted in nine fatalities has led the board to recommend a requirement for intelligent speed assistance technology in all new cars. The board issued the recommendations November 14 at a public board meeting after determining the crash was caused by excessive speed, drug-impaired driving and Nevada’s failure to deter the driver’s speeding recidivism due to systemic deficiencies, despite numerous speeding
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.