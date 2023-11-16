Maaco Convention Celebrates Top Award Winners

At the first night of the 2023 Maaco Convention, themed “The Future of Better,” Maaco celebrated the 2023 accomplishments with franchise partners, corporate team members, valued vendors, industry leaders and special guests, and honored those franchise partners who excelled in key performance categories.

The Maaco Convention opened with a “Maaco Does Mexico” party. As part of the evening, Maaco recognized the top performers across the Maaco system, including: