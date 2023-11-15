IAA Announces New Market Alliance in Republic of Georgia

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSE: RBA) announced that IAA has launched a new Market Alliance with Lion Trans & WHSE LLC in the country of Georgia. The goal of this collaborative relationship is to increase market share of both companies in Georgia, along with increasing global company awareness, broadening the visibility of vehicles, improving sales and expanding the customer base into diverse markets.

“We are excited to increase IAA’s presence in Eastern Europe and continue to broaden our international customer base,” said Meggan O’Malley, Vice President of Marketplace Demand at IAA. “Lion Trans has held a leading market position