Fix Auto Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Concord, Ontario

The Fix Network announced the addition of Fix Auto Concord, a 13,000 sq. ft. collision repair center located at 355 Confederation Pkwy Unit 3 in Concord, Ontario, Canada, to its network.

“Our time as an independent operator garnered many repeat customers and referrals due to our quality and swift service,” said Maxim Voloshin, Owner of Fix Auto Concord. “By joining the Fix Auto brand, we aim to serve an even broader clientele.”

“The availability of Fix Network brands was also an attractive factor,” remarked Voloshin, who brings 20 years of collision-industry experience to the table. “So far, the onboarding process

