Doan Group Announces Dani Family as New Owner of California Franchises

The Doan Group, the national provider of auto, specialty vehicle and equipment, and property appraisal and adjusting services, announced the Dani ownership group took over all its California franchises.

Additionally, each Dani-owned franchise provides hands-on leadership and expertise in Tennessee (Jordan and Brittani Dani) and Texas (Aaron and Lyndi Dani). Collectively, they bring 40 years of combined claims appraisal and adjusting experience to carriers servicing policyholders in California.

“We know carriers on the West Coast are looking for a comprehensive, total state solution. Our family pledges to deliver conscientious, responsible, accurate local resources statewide and across the entire spectrum of

