Car ADAS Solutions Adds Calibration Center in New York State

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of Empire ADAS, LLC, a new licensee in Clifton Park, N.Y. The company’s 6,800-square-foot facility is the largest Car ADAS Solutions licensee in the country.

Michael Trimarchi, the operations manager for Empire ADAS, said the company is committed to providing quality service, operating with integrity and remaining on the cutting edge of ADAS technology.

“Many professionals don’t understand the necessary steps to calibration, which can be dangerous and create a lot of problems,” said Trimarchi, who has been involved in the automotive repair industry for 47 years. “Our motto at Empire ADAS is ‘Our