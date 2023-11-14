Used Car Market Undergoing Transition from Volatility to Stability

According to Edmunds’ Q3 Used Vehicle Report prices are down year-over-year, but remain far above pre-pandemic levels.

The used vehicle market is experiencing a course correction after years of pricing volatility and other disruptions caused by early COVID-19-era supply chain setbacks. The average transaction price of a used vehicle in Q3 2023 declined 5.5% to $28,935 compared to last year’s Q3 value of $30,603. Even with the decrease, the third quarter result still represents a significant 44% increase from Q3 2018’s $20,085 measurement.

Generally, declining prices allow for less collision repair work to be performed prior to a vehicle being