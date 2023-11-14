Transforming Tomorrow Together Selected as IBIS Worldwide 2024 Theme for the Collision Repair Industry

After a groundbreaking year in 2023 with the “Sustainable Strategies for Success” theme, IBIS Worldwide is poised to take the collision repair industry to new heights in 2024. With a record-breaking number of global collision industry leaders reached in multiple markets worldwide, the organization is set to expand its event portfolio, bringing together thought leaders, industry specialists, and content presenters in more territories across the globe.

The forthcoming international roadmap for 2024 is marked by the new theme: “Transforming Tomorrow Together.” This theme was conceived in response to a prevailing trend observed across all markets in the collision repair industry in 2023—the need for strategic alliances and partnerships.

As the collision repair industry faces an unprecedented wave of innovation, technological advancement, and dynamic market changes, IBIS Worldwide acknowledges the importance of working collaboratively to drive transformation. “Transforming Tomorrow Together” encapsulates the essence of this theme, emphasizing the significance of forging alliances to shape the future of the industry.

The initiative for 2024 was officially launched during the IBIS Global Partners and Ambassadors meeting at SEMA 2023 in Las Vegas, where industry luminaries came together to share their vision for the future of collision repair. The event was a testament to IBIS Worldwide’s dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation in the industry.

As the industry gears up for a transformative year in 2024, IBIS Worldwide invites industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the globe to join hands, share their knowledge, and pool their resources. Together, they will navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, ensuring that the collision repair industry remains resilient, sustainable, and agile in the face of change.

2024 is a groundbreaking year of fresh content that will again drive transformation in the worldwide collision repair sector. If you’re interested in attending or partnering with any of the upcoming IBIS 2024 events, please contact IBIS head of sales, Suzie Scott, at suzie@ibisworldwide.com or call 07545 068455.

More information on upcoming IBIS events is available online.