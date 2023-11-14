ProColor Collision Adds California Collision Repair Facility to Network in Sun Valley, California

ProColor Collision announced the addition of ProColor Collision Sun Valley to its network in California with its newest location in Sun Valley. The collision repair center, located at 8461 Glenoaks Blvd. was formerly known as P & N Auto Body and Paint and is owned and operated by Paul Simityan who has more than 40 years of collision industry experience.

“We have been proud to successfully serve private and commercial customers at this location for the past 20 years and are excited to take our skill set and our support of the community to the next level,” said Simityan. “Joining