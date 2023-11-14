Opus IVS Partners with National Coatings & Supplies and Collision Hub for Collision Repair Diagnostics, Training, and Support

Opus IVS announced a strategic partnership with National Coatings & Supplies, Inc., and Collision Hub, aimed at enhancing sales of Opus IVS diagnostics/calibration solutions, training, and support services within the collision repair industry.

As part of the partnership, Collision Hub will take a lead role in training NCS’s sales team, ensuring they are well-versed in the Opus IVS suite of collision repair diagnostic solutions. This collaboration will enable NCS to effectively represent Opus IVS and provide tailored guidance to collision repair professionals.

Brian Heron, CEO of Opus IVS, expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal partnership, stating, “Opus IVS has long